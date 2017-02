ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A man was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for his guilty plea to assaulting a woman two years ago in a Santa Fe home.

Patrick Yazzie-Tso was sentenced Tuesday for his earlier guilty plea on federal assault charges.

Authorities say the 28-year-old from Santa Fe assaulted the woman in December 2015 by punching her in the face, hitting her over the head with a large painting canvas, choking her by wrapping his hands around her neck and threatening to kill her.