Santa Fe councilors doubling down on stance to protect immigrants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors could vote as early as Wednesday night on a resolution that would double down on its stance that they welcome immigrants.

One city councilor says what makes the vote so important is that the resolution will continue to protect residents’ personal information, including from the federal government.

Councilor Joseph Maestas says that they’re pulling away from the term “sanctuary city.” However, this resolution will broaden the protections for everyone including undocumented immigrants living in Santa Fe.

The resolution removes the word “sanctuary.” It’s a word we’ve been hearing for years. But Councilor Maestas wants to reaffirm that immigrant-friendly policies will still be in place.

He says there is no real definition for sanctuary city in President Donald Trump’s executive order, which is why they took it out.

The resolution lists ten policies. Maestas says one of the main policies protects sensitive information of all residents.

“What we need to do is strengthen our position against any perceived or real threats whether it’s a legal threat of our policies or threat to our federal funding,” said Maestas.

Wednesday’s meeting includes a public hearing on this resolution, so residents may have a chance to weigh in on the matter before council votes. Councilor Maestas says he expects a unanimous vote of approval.

