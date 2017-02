SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, Santa Fe City Council members voted to affirm the city’s immigrant-friendly policies without using the word “sanctuary.”

Councilors unanimously approved a resolution that now acknowledges Santa Fe’s status as “A welcoming community for immigrants and refugees.”

Officials say the change puts the city in a better legal position now that President Donald Trump has said he will cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities.