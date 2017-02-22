Platinum Entertainment Celebrates Black Tie Affair

Platinum Entertainment is inviting you to their 2nd Annual Black Tie affair, featuring a performance from Foundations Dance Company.

“Testimonies” explores the coming-of-age journeys many of our youth face today. Performed by young artists, the dance concert is the keystone of Platinum’s celebration February 24.

The entertainment group was established to give up-and-coming performers a stage to develop their skills. They offer performance opportunities throughout the state, with their Black Tie Affair being one of their premier fundraising events.

For more information, visit their Facebook fan page.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living