PED: Los Lunas school employed teachers, staff without proper licenses

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The School of Dreams Academy in Los Lunas has made some big changes since a recent visit from the Public Education Department.

The school founded by the principal and his wife was opened seven years ago. It’s a charter school, teaching students in kindergarten through second grade, and seventh grade through twelfth grade.

“We’re also an early college high school. We have hundreds of our kids attending college on a daily basis, earning hundreds of credit hours,” said Michael Ogas, the principal and co-founder.

But PED recently found 12 staff members not properly licensed — four were teachers, one was an administrator, and seven were support personnel.

Since then, one of those teachers was fired, and the administrator resigned. Olga said between May through August 2016, their number of students grew from 360 to 520.

“Those two cases, I don’t know why they hadn’t started the [licensing] process, we moved from one facility to the other and were trying to get facilities squared away, so that’s what happened,” said Ogas.

When KRQE News 13 asked the principal if someone at the school was following up with the staff members he said, “I think we were kind of, you know, following up with them. But we needed to get them to do it.”

PED ordered the school to remove the teachers and staff members who could not provide proper licensing until they could provide those documents.

“Once we found out that, you know, the state told us we needed to act on it, so we acted on it immediately,” said Ogas.

He said the other staff members have already received the proper licensing or are in the process of getting it. A spokesperson for PED said they will make frequent visits to the school, and if the same issues arise, he said they will make harsher punishments.