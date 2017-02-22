Navajo officials: Plan in place to fix vets housing program

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – Navajo Nation officials say they have a plan for improving a problem-plagued veterans housing program.

Tribal President Russell Begaye’s office says the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration submitted a corrective action plan in response to critical audit findings.

The findings included poor accountability for building materials, selection of ineligible veterans for homes, poor construction management and uninhabitable homes.

Begaye’s office says the veterans housing program is revising its policies and procedures to implement the corrective action plan.