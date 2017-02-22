Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A fast jet stream will set up over New Mexico through Thursday leading to very strong winds across the east side of the state where gusts could top 65 mph over the northern mountains into eastern New Mexico. Here in the Albuquerque area will have mostly sunny skies, cooler temperatures and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will continue to plummet on Friday with high topping out in the 40s with partly cloudy skies but less wind. There’s the chance for another storm over the weekend.

