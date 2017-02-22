Man ordered to repay Old Town business owners he stole from

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stole a lot of money from businesses in Old Town will not go to jail but will have to pay his victims back.

Wednesday, David Rendon also known as “Red Feather”, pleaded no contest to embezzlement and issuing a worthless check.

Shop owners in Old Town say Rendon stole more than $30,000 from the Old Town Shop Merchants association, then left New Mexico with their money.

What fellow shop owners didn’t know when they put Rendon in charge is that he has a lengthy criminal past, convicted in Colorado and Utah of theft and forgery.

Rendon now lives in Kansas, and as part of a plea deal, he has agreed to pay all the money back in exchange for two years’ probation.

None of the victims showed up to sentencing Wednesday, prosecutors say they would have preferred Rendon spent some time behind bars.

The judge did order Rendon to have no contact with them in the future.