Lobo women lose a thriller at Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Head Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury said Monday that his team needed someone other than Cherise Beynon or Richelle Van Der Keijl to contribute for his team to have a chance at Colorado State. Lobos guard Laneah Bryan answered the call. Bryan scored 12 points, going 4 of 5 from the three point line.

It was not enough to help the Lobos overcome the first place Rams in a 58-55 defeat. Guard Alex Lapeyrolerie led the Lobos in scoring with 16 points. Lapeyrolerie also had the ball when the clock expired. She tried to get a good look and take a three point shot but, was bumped by the CSU player guarding her and could not get the shot off. Lobos junior guard Cherise Beynon had a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ellen Nystrom led CSU in scoring with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Lobos are now 10-6 in conference play and will host Wyoming Saturday. The 1 p.m. game will be Senior Day for the Lobos.