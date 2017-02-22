Las Cruces council votes to oppose Trump’s border wall

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Las Cruces City Council has passed a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 in favor of the resolution opposing a wall along Dona Ana County’s southern border with Mexico.

Mayor Pro Tem Greg Smith says a wall would harm the area’s economy by hurting its relationship with Mexico.

City Councilor Ceil Levatino voted against the proposal, saying nations have the right to regulate immigration.

Trump’s plan to build a wall is a key feature in a larger effort to toughen up immigration enforcement.

There are currently about 700 miles of pedestrian fencing and vehicle barriers along the 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the United States.