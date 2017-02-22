Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above seasonal averages with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with more cloud cover expected over northern NM & southern CO. Spotty mountain snow showers and lower elevation rain/thunderstorms will favor the Four Corners, southern CO & central NM…. but little to no accumulation expected. Bigger issue will strong, gusty winds raising fire concerns over central and eastern NM. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for northeast and east-central NM beginning at noon for gusty winds and low humidity (<10%).

THURSDAY: A strong cold front crossing the state will drop afternoon temperatures 10°-20°. Unfortunately, strong winds and low humidity will return for another day – expect another round of Red Flag Warnings to be posted for central and eastern NM. A few spot showers will likely linger over the Northern Mountains, however, coverage and accumulation will be limited.