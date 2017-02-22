John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Get ready for a windy end to the week. Winds will be cranking up across portions of the state this afternoon through Friday as a storm works north of the state. On the front end of this storm, a southwesterly flow will warm temperatures to near or above records today. The Four Corners will have a shot at a few rain showers and high mountain snow.

As the storm passes, the temperatures will start to drop, eventually ending up below average by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will moderate during the largely quiet weekend. Another storm drops into the state for the start of next week.