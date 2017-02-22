In the kitchen for Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week: Dr. Field Goods

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

One of Santa Fe’s farm to table style restaurants, Dr. Field Goods, is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their Roasted Mushroom Soup.

Ingredients:

4 cups button mushrooms

3 cups of milk

2 cups of cream

1 small onion

Kosher salt

White pepper

Directions:

Roast the mushrooms and onion then add the cream and milk bring to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, it is done cooking. Remove from the heat and put in a blender a little bit at a time and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly with your hands and keep smashing the bread to proper consistency with the last cup of milk and serve piping hot.

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.