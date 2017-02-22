Explora host “Science of Beer” event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attention beer geeks, there’s an event just for you.

What makes beer so tasty? Marble and Explora are teaming up to share exactly why patrons enjoy beer so much during their event, “The Science of Beer.”

There will be 12 beer styles to choose from with three free tastings. Demos, talks, and ex-BEER-ments will accompany the tastings along with food trucks, cash bars, and all of Explora at your fingertips.

Tickets for the event are $10 or for Explora member tickets are $8. Bonus coupons for Explora and Marble merchandise for early bird tickets purchases before Thursday, February 23, Quantities are limited.

To find out more on The Science of Beer event, visit Explora’s website.