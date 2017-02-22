Duke City events closing out February

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy by enjoying the best of New Mexico’s gospel music to close out Black History Month to learning the science of beer.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

As Black History Month comes to a close, don’t miss the last festival event New Mexico Gospel Best. Hear singers from throughout the state as they compete to be named the best gospel singer.

Relive the “American Dream” story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journal from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul. Great Motown hits from Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and more during the Performance of Motown the Musical.

Watch university track & field competitors from the Mountain West region go head to head at the premier indoor track facilities at the Convention Center at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Celebrate Carnaval 2017 in true Rio style. Live music, stage performances, and amazing costumes and don’t forget to wear your dancing shoes.

Learn something new about your city! Enjoy the “Best of ABQ” city tour during the climate controlled Trolley X Van. Great for locals and visitors alike.

Enjoy the Tony® Award-winning dark comedy musical, Performance of Company, at the Musical Theatre Southwest – join eternal unmarried Robert as he relives his bachelorhood on his 35th birthday.

Learn what makes beer so tasty with Marble beer demos and experiments at the 21 and over event, The Science of Beer.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.