City council to vote on change to officer-involved shooting investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are expected to vote on a new policy to take Albuquerque police out of the equation when it comes to investigating its own deadly police shootings.

Councilor Pat Davis wants an outside agency to do the job.

Currently, when it comes to investigating Albuquerque Police Department officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths, the city uses a multi-agency task force. But, an APD detective takes the lead in these investigations.

The bill also suggests having outside prosecutors decide if a police shooting is justified and if a police officer should be charged.