Canine Cafe needs volunteers to open Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s first canine cafe is just about ready for its grand opening this weekend, but they need your help first.

The group is asking for volunteers ahead of its Menaul location grand opening this Saturday. They’re looking for people to pitch in and paint, distribute flyers, and help out with animals on site. They’re also looking for donations, specifically blankets and towels.

“We basically have a laundry list of things so you can grab one thing and be done with it and that would help us out tremendously,” said Melissa Roberts, director of New Mexico Pets Alive!

Most of the facility will be completed by its grand opening. However, Roberts says it’s still a work in progress and will be that way for at least the next four weeks.

“I feel like we’ve been on the journey of road blocks for at least the past four months. But, we finally feel like we’ve cleared the road blocks where everything is on the horizon. We’re super exhausted but we are super excited at the same time that we are finally able to move this forward,” said Roberts.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend can still expect that café environment. There will be plenty of dogs on hand to adopt as well.

To get involved, go to www.caninecafe.org.