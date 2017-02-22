BernCo Offers Nature and Music Events This Weekend

With the weather warming up, Bernalillo County is rolling out a series of events for the entire family.

Happening at Bachechi Open Space, The ABQ Rose Society will be hosting “Rose Talk”, your chance to get expert advice on growing the best garden of reds and pinks this year. The event is Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Bachechi will also begin a series on mindfulness in nature. Featured speaker Mollie Parsons will share ways to quiet the mind, deepen your environmental observations and gain a better understanding of the natural world around you. This event takes place Sunday, February 26 at 1 p.m.

Lastly, take a journey through the corridors of the past at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House as musician Don Francisco explores the roots of New Mexico music. While the event will undoubtedly stir nostalgia for older generations, a newer generation has the opportunity to learn about their culture through song.

While all events are free, the County requests you RSVP here. For more information, visit BernCo.gov.

