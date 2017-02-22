Bernalillo County recognizes worker who saved boss after construction accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Against all odds, a construction worker saved his boss’s life. Now, the county is recognizing him as a hero.

It happened early November. Cazares was an iron worker with a construction company doing renovations for the Federal Aviation Administration. He was lifting a steel beam, when one of the legs broke, bringing the lift and beam crashing down.

“Before I knew it I was laying on the ground. I was in so much pain, but I was more scared for him,” Cazares said. “I knew he was underneath me somewhere.”

His boss was pinned. Cazares went straight to the fork lift and jumped into action.

“Drove it over there to where he was and lifted it off of him because he couldn’t breathe,” Cazares said.

It was about 2,400 pounds.

“As soon as I did, he started getting his color back,” Cazares said.

The workers called 911. Help was on the way. It was only then did Cazares realize he was in worse shape than his boss.

“I had a bone sticking out of my arm,” Cazares said.

Cazares did it all with a broken arm, but says all he could think about was making sure his boss was safe.

“It was a pretty crazy day,” Cazares said.

“We thank you for exemplifying the true definition of a hero,” a Bernalillo County official told Cazares Wednesday.

Cazares says he believes he did what anyone else would do in the same situation.

Cazares says he was later fired from the company. He says his supervisors required him to come back before doctors had released him for work.