Bernalillo County Fire Department debuts new fire engine

bernalillo-new-fire-engine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department debuted its new fire engine Wednesday with a push-in ceremony. That’s where firefighters literally push the new truck into the firehouse.

The event originated during the time when horse-drawn fire equipment was used, and could not be easily backed into the building by the horses.

Wednesday’s event took place at Station 30 in the Village of Los Ranchos.

“It’s just a cool little thing to remind us of where the fire service came from way back,” Chief Chris Celaya said.

The new engine cost more than $550,000 with funding coming from multiple sources.

