APD detectives work to get accused killer to talk

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s an inside look at how the officers try to disarm suspect Paul Garcia shortly after he was caught on the run. Their goal is to get him to talk, and admit to allegations he killed a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in a crash.

The meeting began with pleasantries.

Officer: “It’s nice to meet you.”

Officer: “You thirsty, Paul?”

They wanted to make sure 24-year-old Paul Garcia had everything he needed.

Officer: “Have you eaten lately, man? Have you eaten, man?”

Garcia: “Yeah.”

Officer: “Are you hungry right now? We don’t have much, but we got a granola bar if you want to munch on that for now.”

Garcia is charged with car theft and two counts of murder. He’s accused of crashing a stolen van into a car last month, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother, Shaunna.

Police had just caught Garcia inside the Wal-Mart McDonald’s in Edgewood after two weeks on the run.

Garcia: “I used to work at General Mills.”

Officer: “Oh, did you?”

Yet, the Albuquerque Police Department detectives chit chatted with Garcia for six minutes, trying to get him to talk.

Officer: “Where is that place?”

Garcia: “General Mills? It’s over there on Paseo del Norte.”

Officer: “Oh, is that the one that always smells like cereal when you drive by it?”

It was easy conversation about cereal and his time in Phoenix.

Officer: “What’s in Phoenix, dude?”

Garcia: “My daughter.”

Officer: “That’s where I’m from. What’s that?”

Garcia: “My daughter.”

Officer: “Your daughter.”

The two detectives found common ground with the accused criminal.

Officer: “I’m not a fan of the news. They just want to report what they want to report and it’s not always the truth, so.”

Garcia: “Yeah. Ratings.”

Officer: “Mmmhnm. Absolutely.”

Officer: “Very true. Trust me, I feel you.”

Then, detectives quickly got down to business.

“I know you weren’t driving that day, but I know you were there and I can prove it,” the officer said.

Yet, after all that work, Garcia was no longer in the mood to talk.

“I understand sir. But I believe I should have a lawyer or an attorney, at least,” said Garcia.

At one point, the detectives told Garcia if he wanted to see his daughter, he should start helping himself and confess. He still wouldn’t talk.

Paul Garcia and Elexus Groves are each charged with two counts of murder. They’re both behind bars and cannot bond out.