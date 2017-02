ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a laptop thief.

It happened back in December, but police want to get the video out now to the catch the guy. He walked into the Office Depot on San Pedro near Paseo del Norte, took a $650 laptop and walked right out the doors.

The whole thing took just eight minutes.

Police say he was in a white Chevy pickup truck with New Mexico license plate 388SAD.