Vandals tag anti-Trump art exhibit in downtown Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:
art-exhibit-vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After only three days up actor Shia LaBeouf’s controversial art exhibit in downtown Albuquerque has been vandalized.

The project titled, “he will not divide us” attached to the El Rey Theater was covered in pink graffiti. The words “reject false idols” were written over it.

The exhibit is a collaboration between LaBeouf and artists to protest President Trump and his policies.

The goal is for people to voice their opinions in the live webcam however, people KRQE News 13 spoke with say the graffiti takes that away from them.

Recent YouTube videos have captured alarming behavior at the installation.

The same exhibit was shut down in New York out of fear for public safety.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s