Vandals tag anti-Trump art exhibit in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After only three days up actor Shia LaBeouf’s controversial art exhibit in downtown Albuquerque has been vandalized.

The project titled, “he will not divide us” attached to the El Rey Theater was covered in pink graffiti. The words “reject false idols” were written over it.

The exhibit is a collaboration between LaBeouf and artists to protest President Trump and his policies.

The goal is for people to voice their opinions in the live webcam however, people KRQE News 13 spoke with say the graffiti takes that away from them.

Recent YouTube videos have captured alarming behavior at the installation.

The same exhibit was shut down in New York out of fear for public safety.