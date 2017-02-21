Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Family of mother, daughter killed in crash file civil suit

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. There is more trouble for the two people suspected in a stolen car crash that led to the deaths of a mother and daughter. KRQE News 13 has learned a civil lawsuit has been filed by the family of the victims, Shaylee Boling and her mother Shauna. In it, the family goes after Paul Garcia and the alleged driver Elexus Groves for negligent use of the stolen car. Both are facing murder charges for the crash. The suit also goes after the employee who was assigned to the van claiming negligence because he left it warming up unattended. The company that owns the van is also named in the suit.

2. A bill that aims to change how presidents get elected is heading to the state house. The bill is to join an inter-state compact requiring Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the popular vote winner. Twice New Mexico voters voted in a presidential candidate that won the popular vote but not the Electoral College. The deal doesn’t kick in until states representing at least 270 electoral votes sign on.

3. Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s by this afternoon (even 80s expected near the eastern state line) Winds will generally be light (5-15mph) out of the northwest. Stronger winds expected over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains (20-30mph).

4. Albuquerque City Councilors could decide on a measure for police bike patrols near the University of New Mexico Wednesday. This comes after the unsolved shooting death of a student and other recent incidents of crime on and around campus. Councilor Pat Davis says the Albuquerque Police Department has the money for it. His legislation would require two officers and a civilian crime analyst on bikes to patrol the UNM and Nob Hill areas.

5. You could soon get a chance to feel what it’s like to be a police officer. The Artesia Police Department is hosting a series of classes called “A Taste of Blue” that will cover things like use of force, recruitment and self-defense. Students can also participate in live-action scenarios. The first session begins Thursday.

