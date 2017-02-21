‘Too Much Coffee Man Opera’ Opens at The Cell Theater

It may be the world’s first opera based on a comic strip.

Based on the animated serial by Shannon Wheeler, “Too Much Coffee Man Opera” follows our caffeinated hero, Too Much Coffee Man, as he trudges through the complicated world of love -having to choose between the fair hand of his beloved barista, or a steaming cup o’ joe.

The opera is the collaborative efforts of Wheeler, along with composer Daniel Steven Crafts, who says the opera is a great “gateway” show for skeptics of the genre.

The Opera will have a limited engagement at the Cell Theater, one of Albuquerque’s premier professional venues, February 24-26th. Information and tickets can be found online at LiveAtTheCell.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living