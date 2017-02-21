Thief steals thousands dollars worth of drugs from Albuquerque animal clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some powerful drugs on the streets meant for animals after a thief stole thousands of dollars worth from St. Francis Animal Clinic.

Police said a man seen in surveillance video is responsible for taking more than $10,000 worth of animal drugs from the animal clinic on Louisiana and Menaul.

“Over the last six months, animal clinics have been getting hit, veterinary clinics. Buprenorphine, which is a very strong animal tranquilizer is being stolen,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

An employee at St. Francis Animal Clinic tells KRQE News 13 these thieves take the drugs because of their potency. People who take buprenorphine or ketamine, which are commonly used on dogs and cats, can experience a very quick high or out of body experience

“It’s a very strong narcotic, very pure. It’s not cut like dope on the streets, that’s why they’re stealing it,” said Officer Drobik.

Employees believe it’s the same guy who keeps coming back for more, and he’s also seen stealing medical equipment.

“The guy in this video, seems to know where it is, which is very concerning for us because over the last three months he’s hit it probably three times,” said Officer Drobik.

Even though the thief made off with the drugs this time, police said they’re doing everything they can to put an end to this before it’s too late.

“We would hate to see this get in the wrong hands, especially children. It’s so potent, so strong, it’s deadly,” said Officer Drobik.

Police said these drugs are valued at a very high price on the streets and they believe it’s the same person responsible for a string of other animal clinic break-ins around the city over the past six months.