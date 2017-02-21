Talking Tech: 9th Annual Women In Technology Celebration

Tech expert Nyika Allen, President and CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their 9th annual Women in Technology Celebration.

The celebration is designed to recognize the achievements of women working in New Mexico’s technology arena, promoting the role of women in tech and science, and encouraging women to pursue careers in these fields. The day will include awards to deserving women in tech and a scholarship for someone who is continuing their education in the field.

Our very own Carmelina Hart will be emceeing the event on Thursday, March 2nd at the Sandia Golf Club. Tickets and sponsorships are available online.

