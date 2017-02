FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An alcohol thief’s not so smooth getaway may be his downfall.

Farmington police say a man stole three bottles of alcohol from a Smith’s on Monday. But before the man could get into his getaway car, the driver took off without him.

Surveillance video shows the suspect take off running, leaving behind his shoe.

If you know who they are, call Farmington Police.