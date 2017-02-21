Shooting gets underway for Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ film

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" film, included in the new Blu-ray release of "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" out on Oct. 13, 2015. The new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff has begun production.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that shooting began at London’s Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler and is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed “The Lego Movie.” In a statement they said, “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Disney will release the film in May 2018.

