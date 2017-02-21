Santa Fe Police Department starts misconduct investigation into sergeant

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An internal investigation has been launched into a Santa Fe police sergeant because of his personal Facebook posts.

Chief Patrick Gallagher says the inquiry into Sergeant Troy Baker was opened Monday after he was made aware of the posts. Baker is also the Police Union Chief.

One of the post says quote, “all lives splatter, nobody cares about your protest”. There is also one mocking the transgender population and another about Islam.

The chief says the internal investigation will determine if Baker violated any police department policies.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Baker to get his response but have not heard back.