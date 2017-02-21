Relax, Renew, and Recharge at The Living Spa

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – As the new year becomes not-so-new, many may find it’s time to wind down from the holidays and their resolutions by renewing themselves at The Living Spa.

The Living Spa got its name due to its green space filled with moving water and tropical plants. The Taos spa, located at the El Monte Sagrado Resort has many recommendations on how to relax, renew, and rebalance the body.

One suggestion is the “Day of Detox,” a 30-minute Japanese soak of either Seaweed Detox or a Hot Towels Infusion treatment. Both treatments will help to renew and rebalance the body’s energy system and are recommended for a Spring Rejuvenation.

Another treatment to consider is one used with Staurolite Stones, an indigenous formation of garnet and pyrite, these stones are known for their energetic healing properties.

Local residents can stay at the resort with a 20 percent discount and guests will receive a Local Treasures Discount Coupon which will allow for 15 percent off spa reservations.

For more information on these and other treatments, visit The Living Spa’s website.