New Mexico Magazine Celebrates Best in NM Cuisine

It’s all about the food in the latest issue of New Mexico Magazine.

The March publication features the Reader’s Choice Dining Awards, running the length of the Rio Grande and celebrating a diverse and fiery cuisine.

Categories include favorite new restaurants, big-night-out restaurants, old favorites and even locations for “cheap dates”.

Among the destinations is the Green Jeans Farmery, which is profiled extensively in the issue. As editor-in-chief Dave Herndon says, it’s quite the destination for foodies, craft brew fans, and hipster ‘burqueños looking for the next best place to hang with friends.

But the issue isn’t all about food.

“Moving Pictures” chronicles the road-trip of two artists through the Navajo Nation, capturing the images and stories of its people in a simple, yet striking manner. Their endeavors will be on display in Window Rock, Arizona now through the end of the year.

Speaking of art, the March issue invites two New Mexican artists, Stanley Crawford and Jim Vogel, to share through their mediums the experience of growing up -and growing into the identity- of what it means to be “New Mexican”.

