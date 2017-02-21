Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase across the northern half of the state on Wednesday as a storm system approaches. That storm will pass north of New Mexico on Thursday with scattered snow showers possible across the north and a spot rain shower possible in central sections. Winds will be the big story Wednesday and Thursday with gusts topping 50 mph. Quieter weather will settle in on Friday with much cooler temperatures.

