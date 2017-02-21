Lobos and CSU play without tension as Rams square season series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorado State has squared it’s season series with the University of New Mexico Lobos after a 68-56 win Tuesday night. The Rams lost the the first meeting in Ft. Collins and it ended with tempers flaring and verbal exchange between a Rams player and Lobos assistant coach.

The second meeting was quite the opposite with Lobos head coach Craig Neal and Rams head coach Larry Eustachy coming down the ramp together to start the game. Lobo senior guard Elijah Brown led the New Mexico attack with 20 points. Three Lobos scored in double figures with Sam Logwood chipping in 11 points.

Lobos senior center Obij Aget had 10 points in the loss. The Rams were led by Gian Clavell who scored 24 points. Rams forward Emmanuel Omogbo had a double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The Lobos only shot 58 percent from the free throw line, going 7 of 12. The 12 attempts at the line was well under their usual of 25.

With the win the Rams improved to 11-4 in Mountain West play and leads the conference by a half game. They host San Diego State Saturday. The Lobos have lost two straight games and are now 9-7 in league play. The Lobos are at Wyoming Saturday. That game has a 4pm start on ESPN 3.