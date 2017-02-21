Lawsuits filed by opponents of ART project dropped in joint decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned a joint decision has been reached between the Federal Transit Administration and opponents of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, dropping the two lawsuits filed last year against ART.

Official construction on the controversial ART project began last October.

Last year, opponents filed two lawsuits, hoping a federal judge would stop construction until there was a ruling. However, they were rejected.

Both lawsuits were dropped in joint decision made official in federal court by both parties on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 is working to provide more information.

 

