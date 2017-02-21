Las Cruces police: Restaurant robbery staged by ex-employee

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A former employee who reported an armed robbery at a Las Cruces restaurant allegedly is the person who planned the crime and conspired with relatives to stage it.

Las Cruces police say the 26-year-old woman arranged with two relatives to stage the armed robbery at knife-point in order to steal cash and change from the Subway store.

Police say the two intruders took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register last Tuesday.

They say the stolen money has been recovered and returned to the store.

Subway has ordered the woman to pay for damages to the store.

Her name and the identities and ages of her two relatives haven’t been released by police, who say charges are pending in the robbery.