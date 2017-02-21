Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s by this afternoon (even 80s expected near the eastern stateline!) Winds will generally be light (5-15mph) out of the northwest… stronger winds expected over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains (20-30mph). Plenty of sunshine stretched statewide with no significant rain or snow expected.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! Temperatures will top out in the 50s & 60s across northern NM… and 60s, 70s & 80s across central/southern NM. A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with a more cloud cover expected up north. A few spot showers will favor the northwest corner of NM and southern CO… but coverage and intensity will be limited.

THURSDAY: Spotty to scattered showers will continue to favor areas near the northern stateline… but the majority of us can expect another day of mixed sun and clouds. Biggest difference – TEMPERATURES! Much cooler afternoon highs expected statewide – the Albuquerque-metro area dropping to the upper 50s by late day. Strong winds and low humidity will raise fire dangers across central and eastern NM – Fire Weather Watches & Red Flag Warnings already in place.