John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures will continue to warm through midweek. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week across the state. Combine that with dry and breezy to windy conditions, Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect across southern and eastern New Mexico. The northwestern half of the state will have a shot a seeing a few showers as a storm passes to our north.

On the back side of that storm system, cooler air will funnel into the state. Afternoon highs will be 5° – 10° below average by Friday. The weekend looks to be largely quiet, but cool. Then another storm arrives for early next week, giving more of the state a shot at showers.