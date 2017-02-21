In The Kitchen: Garlic Shrimp From Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef Ryan Numair from Mas Tapas Y Vino joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make one of their signature dishes, Garlic Shrimp.

Start with olive oil in a hot pan, add the shrimp, spices and follow with white wine. Cook it down until the wine makes a sauce and serve.

Mas Tapas y Vino is located in the Hotel Andaluz, downtown on 2nd Street. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and suggest you make reservations by calling them at 505-923-9080.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz