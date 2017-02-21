In the kitchen for Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week: Compound Restaurant

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

Santa Fe’s Southwest Cuisine Restaurant, Compound, is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their Braised Short Ribs.

Ingredients:

Braised Short Ribs

Potato Puree

Mushroom Bordalaise

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.