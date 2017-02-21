Helping Hands: ‘Women To Be’ Event

Christine Glidden from Women To Be, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about an event designed to help usher girls into womanhood.

Women To Be is an organization which provides health education and delivers reusable feminine hygiene products to girls around the world, who would otherwise not have access to such products. Supplying these products not only help the girls understand what going on with their bodies, it allows them to go to school and avoid early marriages.

If you would like to get involved, they have a fundraiser, Pads To The People, Saturday, February 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dekker/Oerich/Sabatini on Jefferson. Tickets can be purchased online and all the funds collected, go directly to helping provide help to young women around the world.

