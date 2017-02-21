Dating violence training continues Tuesday at Bernalillo High School

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is holding training at a local high school hoping to open the lines of communication with teens about dating violence.

Officials say this will be an interactive lesson with activities and curriculum.

Students at Bernalillo High School and their parents will learn about the warning signs of abuse and unhealthy relationships.

“Attorney General Hector Balderas definitely thinks that this information can be useful to all populations. That’s why we take it upon ourselves to educate as many people as we can, whether it’s grandparents, parents, students, youth, teachers, and social workers. Anyone working with youth in general because this information is really a game changer in terms of changing that culture in New Mexico,” said Shayyn Roy Garcia, Community Outreach Director.

Roy Garcia says students who attend will receive information on tools to help avoid being victims of relationship violence. They’ll also be given empowerment tools to prevent and break the cycle of victimization that they may be experiencing at home or in a relationship.

“We also look to offer them some sense of self-worth because a lot of problems occur as a result of that. That is a very important point that this office keeps at the core of this mission that Attorney General Balderas has is to keep the focus on the people and how we can service them. This training is a service. It’s a service to our community It’s a service to our kids,” said Roy Garcia.

Officials say once they leave, they’ll stay in contact with the schools and its students through calls, emails and social media. They say they’re also working on a digital training module.

They say they’ve been able to go to all 33 counties and speak to almost every high school in the state.

Tuesday’s training is scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at Bernalillo High School.