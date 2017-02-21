Community leaders show support for troubled charter school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some community leaders are stepping up to show their support for a charter school the state is looking to close.

The state’s Public Education Department is moving forward with the process to revoke the Charter for La Promesa.

An audit shows serious questions about the school’s finances. The audit was launched after the former founder and Albuquerque Public Schools Board Member Analee Maestas sent a cleaning crew to her home and paid for it with school funds, then altered the receipt to make it look like the work had been done at the school.

While the school uses public funds, the school is run by private individuals.

Tuesday, fellow county commissioners, school board members and city councilors stood behind the new acting administrator asking the state to not be rash in its decision, admitting there have been problems but there are new people in place working to make it right.

“We’ve had audit findings of departments, we don’t close departments, we work with those who administer and lead departments so they can be successful,” Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said.

The school, which is dual-language, says they have 367 students right now and shutting down would be devastating for them.

The PED has not announced a timeline for determining if they will revoke the charter.