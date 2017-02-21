Commissioners to consider increasing gross receipts taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could see prices go up on goods and services in Bernalillo County. That’s if county commissioners chose to increase gross receipts taxes by about $30 million a year.

Tuesday night, commissioners approved introducing a proposal that would boost the county’s gross receipts tax rate starting July 1.

Without it, County Manager Julie Morgas Baca says they will have to trim down to the bone just to cover operating expenses.

“You know, we’ve done our furloughs. I hate that. I’m standing here saying this, but we may have to let go of some people,” Baca said.

The proposed increase would not require voter approval.

Commissioners plan to vote on it at the end of next month.