ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Wildcats assistant football coach Cal Fullerton has been promoted to the top job. Fullerton takes over for New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus.

The man with the most football victories in New Mexico history decided to step down in December of 2016 after 39 years as head coach and 10 state championship titles. Roanhaus had 343 wins. Fullerton was once a player under Roanhaus and spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach.