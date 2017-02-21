Civil lawsuit filed in fatal stolen van crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the mother and daughter killed in a crash last month has filed a lawsuit against the alleged thieves who crashed into the pair, along with the worker who allegedly left the vehicle running and the company which owned the stolen van.

The civil suit filed in Santa Fe District Court by David Arredondo, the widow of 39-year old Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and events leading up to the crash. The criminal complaint stated 14-year old Shaylee Boling was killed instantly in the crash and her mother, Shaunna died two weeks later from her injuries.

The criminal complaint also shows it was a stolen work van that crashed into the pair driven by 21-year old Elexus Groves and 24-year old Paul Anthony Garcia.

According to online court records, the lawsuit names Groves, Garcia, the worker who had the van, the Albuquerque-based parent company M. Electric, Inc. and the company’s owner Miguel Silva as defendants.

In an article from the Albuquerque Journal, the suit alleges that Garcia and Groves were driving negligently when they caused the crash which killed Shalyee and her mother. The Journal article also stated the lawsuit alleges there was negligence from the worker who left the vehicle running unattended along with the company and owner.

On Monday, Groves was finally arraigned in Bernalillo County District Court. The judge ordered that she remain behind bars without bond. Groves and Garcia are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and other related charges.