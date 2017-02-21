Charges filed 6 months after woman crashed into motorcyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six months after a woman crashed into a group of motorcyclists, charges have finally been filed.

It happened in August near Cochiti Lake when deputies say Maryann O’Quinn was speeding around a curve, hit the oncoming motorcyclists then flipped her car.

O’Quinn and her three passengers were ejected, her own 15-year-old daughter was killed. The motorcyclists suffered severe injuries.

The Sandoval County District Attorney says he wanted to file charges because the Sheriff’s Office needed to gather more evidence.

Now, O’Quinn is facing nine charges, including vehicular homicide and child abuse.

