ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Canine Cafe is almost ready to open they just need a little help and that’s where you come in.

They are asking for volunteers to help prepare for the grand opening. The Canine Cafe will be a place for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee while visiting with adoptable dogs.

Part of the proceeds will go toward saving the lives of animals set to be put down.

If you want to help out, or want to sign up to foster a dog, click here.