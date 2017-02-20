Trial set to start for man accused of killing girlfriend

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Mark Chavez in the 2014 murder of Tammy Cessna is set to start on Monday. Chavez and his attorney decided to not take a plea deal in the case.

Chavez is accused of killing Cessna at the Super 8 Motel in Moriarty. Chavez was working as a maintenance man at the motel when authorities say he killed Cessna in one of the rooms. Her body was later discovered in her van in a parking lot.

The trial was supposed to begin in 2016 but was delayed through a continuance by the judge at least four times.

In January 2017, Chavez was convicted in a cold-case rape and kidnapping. Detectives say DNA evidence linked him to the 2006 case of a woman beaten with a chain, wooden board and window frame.

His attorney had asked the judge to delay the Cessna murder trial while Chavez appealed the outcome of the 2006 case, that was declined. Chavez is facing a mandatory 18 years in prison for the 2006 case.