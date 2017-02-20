Tim Williams return still up in the air

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been progress on the stress reaction in his left foot. Lobos star forward Tim Williams can now step out of his walking boot to lift weights and ride the a stationery bike.

He will find out February 27 if he can dump the walking boot for good.

“Everybody thinks he is coming back and we would love for him to come back but, if he gets out of the boot on the 27th that’s the last week of the season,” said Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal. “We play conference next Wednesday. It’s going to be pretty difficult for a guy that’s missed 27 days.”

The Lobos have endured the loss of Williams well, only losing two of five games. The Lobos made adjustments, like going to a four guard lineup, to make up for the loss of Williams. The adjustments appear to have worked for the most part. Williams departed averaging over 17 points and 7 rebounds per game.

The Lobos host Colorado State Tuesday.